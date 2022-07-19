Christopher Mark Wall testified on Tuesday that he never thought he would escape murder charges after fatally shooting two women who were extorting from him and showed no sign of letting up.
"Did you think you were going to get away with this, Chris?" Wall's lawyer, Andrew Deegan, asked his client who entered his second day on the stand Tuesday in his capital murder trial.
"No," was his flat answer.
The registered nurse also said he'd assumed Krista McClellan and Sierra McMahon were dead when he fled the First Financial Bank parking lot on Nov. 4, 2017.
According to evidence in the trial, Wall had met McClellan, 21, and 23-year-old Ashley Pohorence in the parking lot to pay them a second time in as many days for their silence about him contacting them on the now-defunct classified tabloid, Backpage, to have sex.
Tuesday also brought the vetting of an expert in use-of-force scenarios who would testify Wall, 38, had reached the fifth and final step on a hierarchy which begins with verbally attacking someone and ends with the use of deadly force.
Daniel O'Kelly, director of the International Firearms Specialists Academy, told 43rd District Judge Craig Towson outside the jury's presence that he was prepared to testify " …that Mr. Ward was justified in shooting the prostitutes … based on what I've been told and read, inclusively," said O'Kelly, who also is a retired 23-year agent with the U.S. Department of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Parker County District Attorney Jeff Swain was skeptical O'Kelly could determine Wall's truthfulness from his case file.
"Yes, I'm taking him at his word," O'Kelly said. "He was in fear for his life or fear of serious bodily injury. I'm believing what he's saying because I've seen nothing to discredit it that is germane. If a person puts you in a position where you must legally kill them to protect yourself, you've done nothing wrong."
Wall has claimed that the two women were trying to force him into their car. This was after they accepted his second extortion payment.
His attorney had asked him when he realized the women were not through with him.
"At the moment (Pohorence) said, 'I'm the girl from yesterday. I'm going to be the girl tomorrow,'" he replied. "They told me to get my credit cards and my wallet."
Earlier, Wall testified that he lied to an investigator hours after he fatally shot two women.
"If you wanted to tell your story to people in law enforcement again, after that first time, you had the ability to do that, didn't you?" Swain asked Wall, who replied, "Yes."
During his initial interview with Texas Ranger Anthony Bradford, which Wall said was around 3 a.m. the night of the killings, Wall had pretended not to know why he'd been arrested. He also did not mention the two women were extorting him, that they had threatened to kidnap his 14-year-old daughter for sex trafficking, where he had ditched the murder weapon or that he had deleted all evidence of his relationship with them from his phone.
There were other questions from Swain that Wall could not answer.
He has said the women knew where his parents, wife and daughter lived and told him they had someone within 10 miles of the Weatherford home who could do them harm. Then why did Wall ditch the gun that night when it could have come in handy, Swain asked.
The defendant agreed a gun would be good to have if one's family is under threat.
Wall also said he did not know where the $2,100 he'd brought the women went after he shot them.
"Can you understand how your story has a lot of holes in it?" the prosecutor asked.
Testifying for Deegan, Wall twice broke into tears as he spoke of his daughter and prompted District Judge Craig Towson to briefly halt proceedings.
"Do you need a moment, Mr. Wall?" the judge asked. "Let us know when you're ready to go."
The trial is expected to resume Wednesday morning with more witness testimony.
