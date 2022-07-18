WEATHERFORD — Defendant Christopher Mark Wall walked a jury through his encounter with two women he invited to his workplace thinking he was buying an erotic massage as he began his defense in his capital murder trial Monday morning.
Taking the stand, Wall said he’d led Krista McClellan and Sierra McMahon into his office at John Peter Smith Hospital on Nov. 3, 2017, stripped to his boxer shorts and sat in a chair as he was told.
He testified he’d told McClellan, 21, and McMahon, 23, that it would be nice if they were naked, too.
“(McClellan) came up behind me and whispered, ‘Did you think we were prostitutes?’" he said, adding he then tried to get up and get dressed. “She said, ‘If you do anything else, I’m going to open the door and cry, rape.’”
The women then rifled through Wall’s wallet and pants.
“They found a piece of mail in my pocket and pointed out the fact they knew where I lived,” he told the five-woman, seven-man jury in the 43rd District Court.
Wall, 38, faces an automatic sentence of life without the possibility of parole if convicted in the fatal shootings of McClellan and Ashley Pohorence that happened the next day. He also faces up to life in prison on separate murder indictments, one for each woman.
Wall’s testimony was halted as District Judge Craig Towson called an early lunch, but not before the defendant described accompanying the women to three banks as he made withdrawals totaling $7,600.
“I did exactly what they told me,” he said. “They told me to cooperate, don’t act a fool. And when we got to the car, they showed me the gun in the purse.”
The women eventually dropped him off a few blocks from his job.
“I thought it was over, I thought it was done,” he said. “I knew I’ve got to talk to my wife sometime.”
Earlier Monday, Angela Wall testified she had not wanted the divorce the couple got about a year ago.
“We had a good family,” she said, adding her ex-husband is not a violent person. “Far from it, no. Chris is not a violent person. He’s the most loving, warm-hearted person I’ve ever met. He’s very calm, actually.”
Depending on how long Wall testified when court resumed after lunch, defense attorney Andrew Deegan was on target to wrap up his defense Monday afternoon. District Attorney Jeff Swain could then bring more testimony if he chose.
