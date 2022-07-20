A crime scene expert told jurors on Wednesday that one of two women fatally shot by Christopher Mark Wall was moved after he left the scene of the crime.
Closing statements are scheduled for 9 a.m. in the 43rd District Court. The capital murder trial against Wall stems from the Nov. 4, 2017 double murder of McClellan, 21, and 23-year-old Ashley Pohorence in a bank parking lot in Willow Park.
“She’s been moved,” defense witness Everett Baxter said as jurors looked at a recreation of the murder scene on courtroom screens.
“Her head didn’t move too much,” Baxter said. “But it looked like the rest of the body was rolled more.”
Later Wednesday, retired federal officer Samuel Montana, who participated in local/federal vice task forces while with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security’s International Narcotics Task Force, described the scheme the women enacted on Wall as unusual.
Evidence in the eight-day trial shows men would call McClellan, Pohorence and Sierra McMahan, now 28, for sex only to be threatened with public exposure by the women once the man spelled out why he’d called them.
Montana also recognized a picture of Byron “Payday” Johnson, calling him the women’s pimp. He described Pohorence as the “bottom girl” in charge of the others in the Arlington household Johnson shared with them.
Wall has maintained throughout the trial that the women extorting him consistently warned him they “had someone” who could be at Wall’s home within 10 minutes if he did not comply with their demands for money.
Wall, his wife and daughter had been living with his parents in Weatherford at the time while building a house.
District Attorney Jeff Swain succeeded in blocking Montana’s testimony about Johnson having pleaded guilty to a federal arms violation. Johnson won’t be declared guilty and sentenced until September under the federal court system, so District Judge Craig Towson agreed with Swain that Johnson’s arms charge could not be admitted.
Wall’s attorneys have tried to put a gun in the hands of the women through a McKinney Police report in which another man complained after being caught in their scheme.
That man had said the women had a gun in a purse. However, in-house video of the motel where that occurred did not show the women carrying purses.
That case was dropped, either because the detective didn’t feel it was solid or because the complainant decided it was too embarrassing to pursue — according to competing claims of the prosecution and defense.
Montana also agreed with Swain that there had been no threats among 250,000 data points downloaded from the women’s cell phones. A data point is created by each action — a text, a reply, etc.
But Montana cited strict rules in such houses could explain the lack of texted threats.
“People know not to say things, do things,” he said, citing the fact that “Payday’s” name never appears among the data. “There wouldn’t be any talk about sex. There wouldn’t be any talk about many other things as well. It’s part of the rules.”
