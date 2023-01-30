FORT WORTH — More than 200 new homes are coming to Walsh as the growing development located minutes west of downtown Fort Worth opens its largest residential phase since 2020.
The new neighborhood, known as Brook Hollow, features an expansion of the development’s multi-use parks and trail system, access to all the community’s amenities and 224 homesites zoned in the Aledo Independent School District.
“We’re excited to deliver this many homesites in a new neighborhood at Walsh as we know this will bring interested buyers much-needed choice in what has been a very tight home market for Fort Worth and Tarrant and Parker County in recent months,” said Jim Henry, senior vice president of community operations and Republic Property Group. “Adding the Brook Hollow neighborhood — with the new product types and designs our homebuilders are delivering — to the vibrant and growing Walsh community is a great step in living up to our calling of creating the best place to live and raise a family in North Texas.”
Walsh, home to more than 2,500 residents today, offers a quick commute to many of Fort Worth’s major employers and resident amenities. The current 1600-acre residential development at Walsh is a partnership between Walsh Companies and Republic Property Group and will feature between 3,500 to 4,000 homesites at full build out.
The delivery of homesites at the Brook Hollow neighborhood will represent completion of approximately 35% of the initial Walsh residential phases planned since opening in 2017.
The largest homes in Brook Hollow will be built on 70-foot lots by Britton Homes. Each home backs up to greenspace and a creek. Perry Homes will also build the first 55-foot homesites ever offered at Walsh in the Brook Hollow neighborhood and upwards of 32 new luxury townhome units, which were first introduced at Walsh in 2020.
David Weekley will bring more of its popular garden homes to Brook Hollow, one of the fastest-selling product types at Walsh and a popular choice for homebuyers seeking affordability and quality. This will be in addition to the 35-foot and 50-foot homes currently offered by David Weekley in the existing Walsh neighborhoods.
Designs will follow the same architectural styles observed throughout Walsh, curated by Architecture Review Committee. The Brook Hollow neighborhood is located east of Walsh Ranch Parkway.
Pricing is expected to start in the high $300,000s and can range to more than $1 million for larger homes. View homesites at walshtx.com/find-a-home.
