Washington's Day Celebration to feature cast and crew of new film trilogy

The cast and crew of a new film trilogy about the life of a young George Washington entitled “Washington’s Armor” is scheduled to appear at a free-to-the-public Washington’s Day Celebration at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Peaster High School. Special guest Tim Barton, president of Wallbuilders, will be on hand for a special Q&A session as well as displaying authentic artifacts from Washington’s life.