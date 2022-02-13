Washington's Day Celebration to feature cast and crew of new film trilogy

WEATHERFORD — The cast and crew of a new film trilogy about the life of a young George Washington entitled “Washington’s Armor” is scheduled to appear at a free-to-the-public Washington’s Day Celebration at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20 at Peaster High School. Special guest Tim Barton, president of Wallbuilders, will be on hand for a special Q&A session as well as displaying authentic artifacts from Washington’s life.
The genesis of the new trilogy was birthed over 10 years ago when Capernaum Studios’ founder Tammy Lane read “The Bulletproof George Washington,” written by Tim’s father, David Barton. Lane’s appreciation for stories relating to the founding of America drove her to both produce and direct “Washington’s Armor,” making her the only female director of a pre-Revolutionary War film trilogy or film.
The cast includes Willie Mellina, who has worked with Tony Award winning director Billy Porter, as Washington; Jordan Ross, who plays Little James in The Chosen series, portrays Captain Michel Pepin dit La Force of the French military; and Tim Ross, a veteran of numerous episodic and feature films, plays Christopher Gist, the British frontiersman who saved Washington’s life at least twice.
“Washington’s Armor” takes place about 20 years prior to the Revolutionary War. Lane says the project began as a short film, then blossomed into a full-length feature, and finally made its way to the trilogy. Lane says she was committed to presenting the real George Washington.
“Although we took creative license in a couple of instances, for the most part, this film is factually and historically correct,” Lane said. “This trilogy sheds light on the truth about George Washington and the people he surrounded himself with who were integral to the founding of our nation. I believe people will be inspired by his bravery and sense of duty, his devotion to God and country, and his ability to persevere through difficult circumstances. This trilogy doesn’t shy away from dealing with both the good and the bad moments of our nation’s history. America needs to embrace its true history and make sure it is preserved for the next generation. In the words of George Washington himself, ‘There is but one straight course, and that is to seek truth and pursue it steadily.’”
The trilogy is set to debut on NTD TV on President’s Day, Feb. 21, 2022 at 7 p.m., but will be made available early to Epoch TV streaming subscribers on Feb. 18.
For more information visit www.washingtonsarmor.com/.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.