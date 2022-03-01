PALO PINTO — Water concerns in a growing part of Palo Pinto County surfaced Monday during a monthly report by Emergency Services Coordinator Mistie Garland.
"We had an increase of 31 (fire) calls," Garland told county commissioners. "In seven years, I've never seen us have 70 fire calls in one month. What we're running into is water issues. That continues to be the biggest problem."
Garland said a home at Possum Kingdom Lake was lost recently, in part because of a 45-minute turnaround time for water to arrive.
"As more subdivisions come in, I think we need to change the subdivision regulations," she said. "They need to have some kind of water storage on-site, if that's at all possible."
Garland also reported spiking equipment use and recent wildfires of 600 acres and nearly 250 acres preceded four fire truck breakdowns, expressing hopes a Texas Forest Service grant will put one of them back in service.
"Just because of how many people are building, and the new subdivisions coming in , it's just taking a toll," she said.
No action was taken following the monthly report.
However, commissioners decided to leave the county-wide burn ban in place, at the recommendation of Fire Chief Gary Lee.
During that discussion, County Judge Shane Long relayed an eery report he'd received from Graford area firefighters — flames attacking blades of grass poking up from the ice during last week's storm.
"We get all kinds of calls: 'It rained, can we burn?' But it's more complicated than that," he said.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
• Took a big step toward bringing electronic filing to local courts. The system is mandated by the Texas Supreme Court for civil and criminal filings.
District Clerk Jonna Banks successfully recommended the court use an "integrated" system in which she said 64 percent of counties participate.
"Integrated, it lessens human errors — transposing numbers, transposing names," she said. "Eventually, the state will mandate that all of the counties be integrated. So, it would be nice to get a jump on it."
Under an agreement with Net Data consultants, the county will pay $5,000 setup fee for each of the county court and the 29th District Court. An annual payment of $6,000 will be charged to each of the two courts.
Commissioners also discussed the likelihood that the Supreme Court mandate eventually will fall on the justice of the peace courts.
• Learned that sinks and restroom fixtures are installed and offices await flooring and doors in the Mineral Wells courthouse annex. General Contractor Jason Ringo also reported light fixtures and chandeliers are now in place.
A completion date of May 1 also was discussed for renovation of the former Bank of America on U.S. 180. The job has been slowed by supply chain challenges and delays in electrical work.
Several county offices will station staff in the two-story building once renovations are completed.
Those include the tax assessor/collector, the county clerk, the sheriff, the veterans service officer, the 911 coordinator, a justice of the peace court and constable office, probation, the elections office, the Department of Public Safety, a game warden and public works.
Precinct 4 Commissioner Jeff Fryer remained critical of the pace of contractors performing the job.
"They had them in there two days the first week, and they dropped down one," he said. "We want it open on May the First."
• Heard of continued septic system permit activity from Public Works Director David McDonald, who reported issuing 17 permits last month and taking in $5,220.
"We did more last month than we did the first two months of last year," McDonald said.
He previously has said most of the septic permits are for new houses as opposed to expansions of existing systems.
• Enacted a budgeted $10,000 assistance grant to Meals on Wheels of Palo Pinto County.
