Water, roads dominate town hall discussion

WEATHERFORD — Water and roads were the biggest concerns brought forth by residents at a town hall hosted by Parker County Judge Pat Deen last week.
Thursday’s meeting, held at the Weatherford College Workforce & Emerging Technology Building, was the second of several more scheduled for the coming weeks.
Deen touched briefly on public safety, financial health, justice system planning and economic development, before delving deeper into transportation.
Chris Bosco, of engineering Freese & Nichols, which is handling the East Loop project among other improvements, noted the loop’s progress, in addition to various other street improvements going on around the county.
“[Texas Department of Transportation] is going to take a look at expanding Interstate 20, FM 51 and FM 730,” he said, but added “it takes years to develop those larger projects.”
Currently, TxDOT is working on isolated safety segments, such as traffic lights at intersections, which involves a lot of collaboration with the county, cities and the state, he said.
Deen said the key moving forward would be a transportation bond at some point, with matching funds from the council of governments.
“If you’re on Interstate 20 every day, you’re going to vote for that bond,” the judge said, noting the formation of a transportation safety planning committee made up of the Tarrant Regional Transportation Coalition, Freese & Nichols, the North Central Texas Council of Governments, Parker County, TxDOT and Weatherford City Manager James Hotopp.
Howard Story, who lives in East Parker County, said he’s tired of the traffic, including 18-wheelers, getting detoured through his area when there’s heavy traffic on the interstate.
“With every hiccup on I-20, Airport Road becomes I-20. It’s getting to be on a daily basis,” he said. “Have there been any traffic studies? Because something needs to be done.”
Bosco said the focus has shifted to getting frontage roads throughout the county to be able to support that traffic flow, noting gaps between areas like East Bankhead Highway and Santa Fe are actively being addressed.
“A bond program could accelerate those frontage road [projects],” he said.
Deen emphasized the need to improve the interstate, but echoed Bosco’s statement on the timeline.
“The good news is there’s a plan in place. You could add another lane tomorrow but it wouldn’t solve the problem,” he said. “The bad news is you’re looking at seven years before you’re turning dirt.”
Resident Larry Bartoli said he was concerned over the 2-acre requirement for drilling wells wasn’t enough.
Deen and Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden noted that those requirements are set forth by the Upper Trinity Groundwater Conservation District, not the county.
“Can the county institute their own to slow or curb the number of wells until we catch up?” Bartoli asked. “Because we’ve had such a growth.”
Walden said the 2 acres was actually a step up from a 1-acre requirement about 10 years ago.
“Yes, we are drilling at a rate that most say is not sustainable,” he said. “Every action we take has an effect on someone, but we do have an issue and I’m proud to be able to turn some [American Rescue Plan Act] money to the water committee.”
The county initially received a little more than $27 million in 2021 ARPA funds, setting aside $6.5 million to address water resource issues in Brock, the Parker County Special Utilities District, Millsap, Walnut Creek SUD and Adell-Whitt, with another $2 million earmarked for a water needs assessment study and future water planning needs.
Walden Thursday also pointed to ongoing discussions with Palo Pinto County on a potential partnership to establish a two-county Regional Water Authority.
“There are existing corporations selling water that don’t have the ability to grow like they should,” he said. “I’ve learned more about water in the last four to five months than I have in my entire life.”
Resident Al Sharanza called on county leaders to be more transparent and educate residents on current and ongoing plans to address the issues.
“There is a majority that wants Parker County to grow,” he said. “But when there’s lots of talk and no decision is made, that’s when the citizens get frustrated.
“Educate that silent majority if and when it comes time for that bond. Put a link on your website with all of this information.”
Deen said Sharanza’s request was donated, and encouraged the public to attend one, if not several of the upcoming town halls with their comments and concerns.
“We don’t allow open speaking in [commissioners] court so this is your opportunity,” he said. “You go to Springtown, you’re going to hear different things. You go to East Parker County and you’ll hear something else.
“We have to meet those needs.”
The next town hall is scheduled for 6-7 p.m. Jan. 24 at Lakeshore Baptist Church in Hudson Oaks. Another will be held from 6-7 p.m. Jan. 31 at the Aledo Community Center and a final one Feb. 23 at the Springtown Community Center from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. as part of the Springtown chamber luncheon.
