Rachael Watson, of Weatherford, has announced her candidacy for Parker County Republican Chair.
"Keeping Parker County Red and having strong leadership is crucial in these difficult economic times," Watson said. "I will represent the people of Parker County with the same efficiency and spirit that characterizes my work and volunteerism."
Being an arbitrator between various factions while exerting leadership to resolve conflicts is one of her strengths, Watson said, adding that the mission of the position she is running for should be to get out the vote and grow the party.
"I have experience in leadership through business and volunteerism and I know first-hand how to lead a team of independent-minded thinkers, and take a stand for our Republican values," she said. "I am excited about the opportunity to work as a team with the Republican Party of Parker County as we keep Parker County red."
