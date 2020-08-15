The 2020 Weatherford College Alumni Awards Luncheon has been rescheduled to 11:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 28, at the Doss Heritage and Culture Center.
Dr. Tod Allen Farmer, WC president, will be honored as the Alumnus of the Year, and Dr. Jeanine Irby and Col. Tom MacKenzie will be recognized as Distinguished Alumni.
“We’re looking forward to gathering again, in a safe manner, to honor these worthy alumni,” said Brent Baker, WC’s vice president of institutional advancement. “We will be following the Doss Center’s guidelines of 50 percent room capacity, social distancing and wearing masks while we’re not eating lunch. Besides these minor adjustments, we will continue the great tradition of honoring exceptional alumni.”
Due to limited capacity, attendees must make reservation ahead of time. The cost to attend is $20, and checks can be made out to Weatherford College.
To RSVP or for more information, contact Evelyn Payne at epayne@wc.edu or 817-598-6273.
