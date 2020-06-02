Weatherford College officials have announced plans to reopen with face-to-face and online classes for the Fall 2020 semester.
The college moved all spring classes online March 13 in response to COVID-19 concerns, and nearly all summer courses are currently being conducted online. As Texas and the rest of the country reopens, WC plans to have students on all campuses when fall classes begin August 24 with numerous safety measures in place and a greater number of online options available.
"We are currently experiencing record enrollment this summer and have greater choice than ever before planned for the fall semester," said Dr. Tod Allen Farmer, WC president. "Students will be able to choose from face-to-face, hybrid or fully online courses. Over 1,000 courses have been transferred to a fully online format. It is a great time to be a Coyote!"
College officials said WC will follow all safety protocols instituted by local, state and national officials.
Mike Endy, vice president of instruction and student services, said faculty members have been preparing for more online offerings along with traditional classroom sections.
"As we look to the fall, we are doing all we can to provide safe and effective learning environments for our online, hybrid and face-to-face classes," Endy said. "Our online course presence is tremendously strong, and our data tell us students who take our online classes typically perform as well or better than in face-to-face classes. Our hybridized courses work well for those who like the flexibility of online but want some face-to-face contact with other students and their faculty members."
Endy added advisors and other personnel in the Student Services Office are ready to help students register in both face-to-face and virtual settings.
The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board is recommending multiple health protocols for reopening campus operations. WC is utilizing $2.56 million in federal funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act including direct financial support to affected students, technology upgrades for increased online offerings, retooling classrooms for social distancing, frequent sanitizing of facilities and many other related expenses.
For more information on registering for fall classes or other WC items, visit www.wc.edu.
