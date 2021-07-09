WEATHERFORD — Now that the Weatherford College Fire Academy has been asked to vacate its home of the last several years, college trustees this week approved the transfer of items of equipment to Parker County ESD 1.
The final transfer of a 24-by-50-foot portable classroom building and five Conex container units used for fire training is pending approval by the ESD 1 board of commissioners.
The ESD and college have been involved in ongoing discussions for many months regarding a potential partnership, as the fire academy searches for a location to continue its operations. Its former location is off Fort Worth Highway in Weatherford, where the city is constructing its new public safety building.
“We are looking at a short term, and possibly long term, arrangement,” ESD 1 Board Commissioner Mark Jack said.
In it’s 22-year history, the academy has never had a permanent home, starting out in Mineral Wells, then moving to Weatherford Station No. 3, then Hudson Oaks before relocating to the current Weatherford property.
President Tod Allen Farmer Thursday said the college highly values not only the fire science academy but all first responders and the noble work they do.
“I’m very excited that we now have the opportunity to upgrade our fire science academy and develop a self-sustaining academy with fidelity to the taxpayer in mind,” he said. “And with that, I want to tell all of our first responder community just how appreciative we are of their efforts.”
The statement was echoed by board Chairman Mac Smith.
During the public comment portion of Thursday’s meeting, however, Weatherford College Fire Academy Coordinator Tom Blair said he was perplexed as to why the college does not fully support the academy.
“This situation cries out for an independent location where the academy can grow and prosper by implementing proper programs we have already developed,” Blair said. “Even though we are not fully supported and face an uphill battle, our team of instructors can still consistently produce a quality product.”
The board was not allowed to respond to comments by Blair, as they were spoken during the public comment portion of the meeting, as was the case at last month’s meeting.
The cost of relocating the program without a partner would cost approximately $430,000, according to the college.
The ESD 1 board is scheduled to meet at 8:30 a.m. July 21 to vote on approval of the transfer and costs associated with it.
