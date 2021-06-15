Weatherford College athletes had a great start to the College National Finals Rodeo Monday with several high finishes.
In the first round at the Casper Events Center in Casper, Wyoming, WC's Kodey Hoss sat in 9th place in goat tying after a 6.5.
Chance Thiessen and his team roping partner Hayden Cape (West Texas A&M) were in 10th place after posting an 11.9.
Bradi Good sat in 25th place in barrel racing following a 14.93.
The CNFR continues through Saturday with seven total WC athletes in Casper. Television/streaming coverage is available on ESPN3.
