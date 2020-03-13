Weatherford College board of trustees approved bids for the demolition of Couts Hall and the construction manager-at-risk for the new Workforce and Emerging Technologies Building during Thursday’s meeting.
The board approved the Construction Committee’s recommendation to award construction manager-at-risk services to Imperial Construction. According to the board report, pre-construction services will cost a fixed fee of $14,000, and the fixed cost per month for fixed general conditions is $25,750. The percentage of construction cost fee for the project’s construction phase is 2.5%. Negotiations are ongoing to determine the guaranteed maximum price.
A construction manager-at-risk’s job is to work with the project’s architect, Huckabee Architects, which Imperial Construction is already doing for another project, WC General Counsel Dan Curlee said.
“They have a responsibility for working with the architect, pricing the project and coming up with a fixed guaranteed price,” Curlee said. “Then they’re responsible for maintaining the quality, the fidelity of the work as it’s planned and the cost, and if it doesn’t work out like it should, they’re at risk.”
WC administration will ensure the project stays on budget, Curlee said.
“As it progresses, we will be privy to the things that are going on, and if we are not in agreement, if they end up putting gold-plated marble or something and it’s going to be too expensive, we can say, ‘No, try again,’ until we get it where we want it,” Curlee said. “They work for us.”
Matrix Demolition was chosen to demolish Couts Hall at a fixed fee of $48,113, according to the board report. The demolition is to be complete in 10 calendar days.
Curlee said both the bids from Imperial Construction and Matrix Demolition were the low bids, and both companies are local.
Matrix Demolition’s bid came in low because their machinery is nearby in Weatherford, and the debris can be moved away at a short distance, Curlee said.
Trustees also approved the adoption of the 2020-21 tuition and fees. Tuition rates for in-district students increased by $6 per semester credit hour. Out-of-district rates increased by $13 per semester credit hour. Out-of-district rates at WC Wise County campus and the Education Center in Granbury also increased. Out-of-state rates increased by $18 per semester credit hour. Tuition for the Associate Degree Nursing program increased to $80 per credit hour, which would be the same as the RN-to-BSN program.
In addition, the institutional enrichment fee is increasing by $5 per credit hour. Room and Board charges will increase by $50 per semester.
These changes were presented to the board initially during last month’s meeting.
“These increases are both designed to address inflationary pressures as well as the costs associated with our new bachelor’s of science in nursing program and a new vet tech program,” WC President Tod Allen Farmer said.
The next regular WC board meeting is on April 9.
