Two Weatherford College student-athletes were in third place in their respective College National Finals Rodeo events after Tuesday's competition at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper, Wyoming.
Bradi Good held third in barrel racing with 43.51 in the average over three rounds. The Abilene native won the third round Tuesday with a 14.11.
Goat tyer Kodey Hoss was also in third after three rounds. The Cheraw, Colorado, product put up a 7.1 Tuesday, tied for fifth in the round and 20.3 in the average.
Blake Bentley (heeler) and WC alumnus Lane Cooper (header) of Sul Ross won the second round of team roping with an impressive 5.4 round. The pair won scholarships from the National Intercollegiate Rodeo Association Alumni and Fuller Family Farms. After no score the first round and winning round two, Bentley and Cooper were in 27th place overall.
The CNFR is broadcast/streamed on ESPN3. The event runs through Saturday, June 19.
