WC board accepts resignation of Carter, approves property purchase

The Weatherford College board of trustees held a special meeting Tuesday where they accepted the resignation of board member Elaine Carter and approved the purchase of property located on East Park Avenue in Weatherford.
Carter served on the board form 2009-2013 and rejoined in 2015.
“Members of the Weatherford College Board of Trustees accepted the resignation of long-time board member Elaine Carter with sadness,” said Sue Coody, board vice chair. “Recognizing her many years of dedicated service to our college and her love for and strong support of WC, we deeply regret that she is unable to complete her term and wish her only the best in future.”
The rest of the board and WC President Tod Allen Farmer echoed those sentiments and expressed their thanks for Carter’s service.
The board also approved the purchase of .506 acres on East Park Avenue and approved the transfer of funds from unrestricted reserves in the amount of $55,000 for the purchase of the property.
Both actions were taken following an executive session. Prior to the closed session, the board held a budget workshop where Dr. Andra Cantrell, executive vice president of financial and administrative affairs, outlined the 2020-21 budget and tax rate that will be up for consideration at Thursday’s regular board meeting.
The $63.49 million budget is an increase of $144,917 from the previous year and includes a net increase of $1.3 million in tuition and fees.
After reducing the tax rate for the past three years, this year’s recommended tax rate of 12.537036 cents per $100 valuation is about a penny higher than the 2019-20 rate of 11.495. The 2020 state average is 18.370 cents.
The board will take action on proposing the tax rate and scheduling public hearings during their Thursday meeting that begins at 2 p.m. in the Allene Strain Community Room located in the Doss Student Center.
