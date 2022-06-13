WC board appoints George Bailey to fill vacancy

Following an executive session, the Weatherford College board of trustees appointed George “G.B.” Bailey as the newest board member, filling the spot left vacant by Sue Coody when she resigned in April.
The board interviewed two candidates during closed session selected from those who applied to fill the open seat.
Bailey, a Parker County resident of 37 years, served on the Weatherford ISD board of trustees for six years in the 1990s and has been a member of the Texas Education Service Center Region 11 board for the past 26 years representing Parker and Palo Pinto counties. He will now resign from that position as he joins the WC board.
“I look forward to being part of this board,” he said.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the minutes from the May 12 regular board meeting.
• Approved the financial reports ending May 31.
• Approved the quarterly investment report.
• Approved a proposal for charter bus services from Lone Star Coaches.
• Approved the disposal of obsolete and surplus items through e-waste recycling and online auction.
• Approved proposals for landscape and irrigation services with KC Landscape and Lone Star Landscape.
• Authorized administrators to transfer the college’s credit accounts to Prosperity Bank with a combined $150,000 limit.
• Authorized the procurement method for the Graber Athletic Center reroofing project.
• Approved a resolution for prevailing wage determination for the balance of fiscal year 2021-22 as required for public works projects.
• Received a written academics and student services update including the announcement that WC is collaborating with Weatherford ISD to create a Pathways in Technology (P-Tech) Early College High School.
• Received an outline of the preliminary proposed 2022-23 budget which totals $71 million, down from $81.5 million last year due to CARES Act funding being exhausted. The college does have $1.75 million in CARES funds left to spend with a deadline of May 2023. The budget will not be finalized until board approval in late August or early September.
• Received a report from WC Police Chief Anthony Bigongiari about campus security and the crisis management plan. In his first year at WC, Bigongiari has strengthened the WCPD’s relationship with the Weatherford Police Department and the college officers are now training with WPD on a regular basis. He is currently working to increase the total number of licensed peace officers with WCPD in case of an emergency. Long-time WC security officer Tom Murphey is in the law enforcement academy and Walt Bauer and Sharron Johnson, both licensed peace officers who teach on campus, are in the process of becoming reserve officers with WCPD.
• Authorized WC President Tod Allen Farmer to arrange several multi-year ground leases for WC’s Carter Property located on South Main Street south of Interstate 20. All leases will be approved by the board.
In his President’s Report, Farmer:
• Announced WC’s third affordable bachelor’s degree program, the Bachelor of Applied Technology in Medical and Health Services Management, begins this fall with two additional degree programs in the approval and planning stages.
• Congratulated the Coyote tennis and golf teams on their recent success at national tournaments. The golf team placed 8th at the national tournament and tennis finished 17th at their national tournament.
• Congratulated women’s basketball, baseball and softball for all competing in their respective regional tournaments.
• Congratulated the rodeo team on their upcoming appearance at the College National Final Rodeo in Casper, Wyoming. This is the programs 18th consecutive CNFR.
• Announced WC’s attainment as an All-Steinway Spirio Institution, the first community college in the world to claim the title.
• Announced the retirements of Evelyn Payne, institutional advancement executive assistant, and Missy Kirchem, budget manager, and the resignation of Toni Martin, assistant director of purchasing.
• Provided an enrollment update. As of June 7, there were 1,675 students enrolled for the summer semester, a 6.7 percent year-to-date increase. As students continue to register for fall classes, enrollment sits at 1,858, an increase of 13.7 percent compared with this time last year.
