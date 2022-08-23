The Weatherford College Board of Trustees approved the 2022-23 budget and tax rate during a special meeting Monday afternoon.
At a rate of 12.2476 cents per $100 valuation, the tax rate remains the same as it was for the previous budget year. This is the fifth time the tax rate has stayed at the same level or been reduced over the past six years.
One community member addressed the board during the public forum addressing the tax rate.
Richard Heizer thanked the board for using level funding from last year.
"Although, appraisals, as usual, have gone up so that's the other half of that, so we do get a tax increase regardless," he said. "Even a no-new-revenue tax rate would give you an increase because that basically bring in those folks that are new to the county. I would ask that the college look at those revenues versus continuing to increase the tax revenues from those that pay taxes each year."
The new $0.122476 rate is effectively a 7.36% increase above the unadjusted no-new-revenue tax rate and a 5.2% increase above the adjusted no-new-revenue tax rate.
At $73.5 million, the 2022-23 budget is nearly 10 percent less than last year due to the receipt of federal CARES Act funding in the 2021-22 fiscal year.
Local taxes make up just over 36.5 percent of the college's budget with the remaining funding coming from a combination of state appropriations, grants, student aid, tuition and fees.
The new budget year begins Sept. 1.
