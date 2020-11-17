The Weatherford College Board of Trustees took the next step in the construction process for the new Workforce and Emerging Technologies Building, approved placing college-owned property on the market, and heard a report on a successful year for the WC Foundation at their regular monthly meeting Thursday.
The board approved an amended guaranteed maximum price for package 2.1 of the new workforce facility, currently under construction by Weatherford-based Imperial Construction. The approved GMP for the package is approximately $8.6 million; the total cost of the building is expected to be close to $30 million.
A college-owned 34-acre parcel of land in Aledo will now be on the market as the board directed administration to explore selling the property. President Tod Allen Farmer explained that since the Aledo ISD is building a middle school rather than a second high school adjacent to the WC property, the educational purposes of the land for the college have decreased while the property’s value has increased.
Brent Baker, vice president of institutional advancement, gave his annual report to the board on the WC Foundation. Baker said the foundation raised more than $1.2 million in the 2019-20 fiscal year and has awarded more than $336,000 in scholarships to WC students so far for the 2020-21 academic year. Baker also praised Bob Glenn, president of the foundation, for raising more than $400,000 in new endowed scholarship funds in the last 18 months.
In his president’s report, Tod Allen Farmer:
• Congratulated Bob Glenn for being named winner of the Roger Grizzard Community Service Award at the 100th Weatherford Chamber of Commerce Banquet.
• Congratulated WC freshman piano student Chaeeun Lee for advancing to the final round of the Charleston International Music Competition.
• Thanked Johnny Emmons and his team for producing a successful WC Alumni Rodeo, their second annual.
• Congratulated Chief Paul Stone and the WC Police Department for the COVID-modified Safe Halloween, which attracted more than 1,000 cars and countless kids in a drive-thru format.
• Acknowledged Vance Christie and team for hosting a successful scaled-down version of the Agricultural Leadership Development Event, which brought FFA students from across the state to the Weatherford campus.
• Congratulated WC’s Creative Services and PR/Marketing team for winning five regional Medallion awards from the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations.
• Announced the resignation of Donald Feare, instructor/coordinator of the WC Law Enforcement Academy; the retirement of Sandra Hartnitt, education instructor; and the retirement of Don Jacobs, behavioral sciences instructor.
