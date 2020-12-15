The Weatherford College board of trustees took two key steps toward the completion of its new Workforce and Emerging Technologies Building, approved a revised mission statement and strategic goals, and heard the annual financial audit at its monthly meeting Thursday afternoon.
Scott Hughes, with Imperial Construction of Weatherford, said the workforce project under construction has experienced significant cost savings throughout the design process. The board approved the combined Bid Package Number 2.0 at $18.6 million, with construction costs totaling $22.2 million. WC President Tod Allen Farmer thanked Imperial for keeping the project on time and under budget to this point.
Matt Boles, with RBC Capital Markets, presented the details of a revenue bond financing package for the new building. Boles said bond interest rates are at historic lows. The board gave Boles the green light to move forward with final approval in a future meeting.
Dr. Arleen Atkins, WC dean of institutional effectiveness, presented a revised WC mission statement and strategic goals for 2021 to 2026. Atkins said the proposal came after broad input from faculty and staff. The board approved the following mission statement: “Weatherford College embraces a culture of excellence, fostering the success of all of its students and enriching the communities it serves through innovative, affordable, and accessible learning and cultural opportunities.”
Lindsey Kennimer of Snow Garrett Williams presented the 2019-20 fiscal year audit, noting the college had a very positive financial year, adjusting and adapting to changes brought on by COVID-19. Kennimer presented an audit she categorized as a “clean, unmodified opinion with no findings.”
In his monthly report, WC President Tod Allen Farmer:
• Congratulated Dr. Diane Ainsworth on being named the 2020 Faculty Member of the Year, and Adam Finley on being named the 2020 Staff Member of the Year.
• Thanked the WC faculty and staff for recently donating food items to the Parker County Center of Hope at the annual Employee Awards Dinner.
• Reported that after a strong showing at the Texas Tech Rodeo, the WC women’s team ended the fall half of the season in second place in the Southwest Region, while the men’s team finished in sixth place. The season will resume in the spring.
• Expressed the college’s appreciation to the trustees for their countless hours of volunteer service to the college and the community. December is Board Appreciation Month.
• Thanked Brenda Key, administrative assistant in the Institutional Effectiveness Department for her years of service on the occasion of her retirement at the end of December.
