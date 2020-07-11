The Weatherford College Board of Trustees met for their monthly meeting on Thursday, July 9.
During the meeting the board:
Approved the minutes from the June 11 board meeting.
Approved the financial reports ending June 30.
Approved sealed proposals for intercollegiate athletic insurance.
Approved modifications to the master plan contracts.
Approved the general prevailing wage on construction projects for fiscal year 2020-21 as required by Texas law.
Received a report on the proposed 2020-21 budget. No changes were presented on the budget this month, but final adjustments will be made in late July before the board holds a budget workshop in August.
Received a Guided Pathways update.
Received a Demand Study update.
Received an update on the Veterinarian Technician program which begins on Aug. 24.
In his President’s Report, Dr. Tod Allen Farmer:
Recognized Doug Jefferson on his recent talk at the Decatur Lions Club on race relations.
Congratulated Anna Nichols, Adam Finley and the Commencement Committee or their work on a successful graduation ceremony held in June. He also recognized the Institutional Advancement team for their efforts to live stream the ceremony for the first time.
Recognized Tony Hurtt, Patty Murr and Tommy Shanklin for their work on a WC Wise County campus beautification project.
Congratulated incoming freshman Robbin Rice for being chosen as Whataburger’s Whatakid. Rice plans to participate on the WC rodeo team.
Announced a record high Summer II enrollment with an unofficial total of 954 students, a year-to-date increase of 59 students. Summer II contact hours also increased from 64,848 to 77,776, a 20 percent increase. Enrollment and contact hour numbers will be official after July 14.
