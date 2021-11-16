During their most recent board meeting, members of the Weatherford College Board of Trustees happily accepted the long-awaited 2020 Financial Transparency Star in Traditional Finances.
The Texas State Comptroller's office launched the Transparency Stars program in March 2016 to recognize cities, counties, colleges, school districts and other entities making significant strides to greater governmental transparency. WC submitted paperwork in late 2019 in hopes of receiving a star.
The comptroller's office announced WC met all criteria to receive the award in February 2020. Then the government went into shutdown mode due to COVID-19.
More than 18 months later, the award arrived at WC and was presented to the board by Dr. Andra Cantrell, executive vice president of financial and administrative services.
WC is one of only two community colleges out of 50 in the state to receive this award. No universities have yet been awarded a Financial Transparency Star. A complete list of recipients is availableat https://comptroller.texas.gov/transparency/local/stars/approved.php .
To retain the Transparency Star status, WC must maintain and update the content of the college's transparency web page. The comptroller's office performs regular checks of the college's transparency page to ensure it meets all the Texas State Comptroller's office requirements.
WC's financial transparency page is available at https://www.wc.edu/about/financial-transparency .
In his President's Report at the board meeting Thursday, Dr. Tod Allen Farmer:
• Congratulated Dr. Arleen Atkins, Traci McKinley and the entire WC community for completing the most successful SACS reaffirmation visit in college history.
• Gave special thanks to the WC Police Department, City of Weatherford Police Department, Weatherford Fire Department, LifeCare EMS, WC Police Academy, Follow Our Lead, Phi Theta Kappa honor society, CBRE and "Mr. Candy Gorilla" Bob Glenn for their efforts at the annual Safe Howloween event where an estimated 4,000 children played games and received candy.
• Announced the resignations of Joshua Guenther, mathematics instructor; Tony Hurtt, Wise County campus facilities supervisor; Donnie Purvis, director of financial aid; Kassandra Sanchez, Upward Bound counselor; and Faith Stiffler, director of student housing.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the meeting minutes from Oct. 14.
• Approved the financial reports ending Oct. 31.
• Approved a bid for veterinary equipment and supplies.
• Approved the annual review of a local policy on appropriations and revenue sources from investments.
• Received the annual Clery Act report regarding campus safety.
• Receive the 2020-21 equities in athletics report.
• Heard an academic and student services update from Mike Endy, vice president of instruction and student services.
• Heard a report from Dr. Arleen Atkins on the recent SACSCOC reaffirmation of accreditation and overview of the Institutional Effectiveness Department.
