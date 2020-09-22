During his president's report at a recent Weatherford College board of trustees meeting, Tod Allen Farmer provided an update on Fall 2020 enrollment.
Despite double-digit decreases for many of the nation's colleges and universities due to COVID-19, official enrollment for WC's Fall 2020 semester is 5,467 students, a 7% decrease from Fall 2019, but a 3% increase in state contact hour funding.
WC also saw a 20% increase in state contact hour funding during the 2020 Summer II semester.
"Due to highly effective enrollment management techniques, we continue to experience significant gains in state contact hour funding during a count year," Farmer said.
In other business the board:
• Approved the minutes from the Aug. 13, Aug. 24 and Sept. 1 board meetings.
• Approved the financial reports ending Aug. 31.
• Approved the quarterly investment report.
• Approved the disposal of obsolete and surplus items through e-waste recycling and online auction.
• Received a Guided Pathways report updating the expenditure of CARES Grant funding to students. As of Aug. 6, 1,155 students have received $100 to $1,000 in federal funding.
• Received a demand study update including the restructuring of the sonography and radiologic technology departments, phlebotomy program, and potential structural changes in Workforce Education.
In his President's Report, Farmer:
• Recognized Brent Baker, Crystal Woerly and their team on the creation of a COVID-19 dashboard that is now live on the WC web page.
• Congratulated WC Student Support Services Director Kim Hutton and the entire SSS team on their recent five-year federal grant award in the amount of $294,722 per year through August 2025.
• Recognized the WC Foundation, under the leadership of foundation President Bob Glenn, on awarding a record number of scholarships this year. More than $336,000 has be awarded thus far, representing a 15 percent year-to-date increase.
• Congratulated the WC Police Department, faculty, staff, students and all of the college's educational stakeholders on WC's recent ranking of second safest college or university campus in the state of Texas.
• Congratulated Dean Kathy Boswell, Dr. Arleen Atkins, new board member Dave Cowley and the Parker County Hospital District on establishing the college's new telemedicine program, the Coyote Clinic.
• Congratulated Dr. Jeanine Irby and Col. Thomas MacKenzie on being named and honored as distinguished alumni during the recent alumni award ceremony.
• Announced the resignation of Hayden Harbold, workforce coordinator, and John Waight, campus police patrol officer, and announced the retirement of Susan Stone, Talent Search counselor.
