The Weatherford College Board of Trustees received the preliminary 2021-22 budget during their meeting Thursday afternoon.
Dr. Andra Cantrell, executive vice president of financial and administrative services, introduced the main points of the still-evolving budget, which currently sits at $75.5 million.
WC receives funding from three sources: state appropriations, tuition and fees, and local taxes. State appropriations represented just under $9 million of the proposed budget. The board approved tuition and fees for the next year in March, and enrollment is ongoing. The tax rate for the upcoming year will be proposed and adopted later this summer after the Parker County Appraisal District submits final figures.
The preliminary budget can be viewed at wc.edu/wc-budget.
During the open forum, 18 individuals addressed the board about the future of the WC Fire Academy. As there was no item on the posted agenda to discuss or act on matters related to the fire academy, the board could not respond or discuss the topic with the public.
In other business the board:
• Approved a letter of intent on a potential ground lease at the Weatherford College Agricultural Center on South Highway 51. President Tod Allen Farmer assured all existing programs on the property that, if affected by the lease, they will be fully supported.
• Approved the minutes from the April 22, May 13 and May 26 board meetings.
• Approved the financial reports ending May 31.
• Approved the quarterly investment report.
• Approved a request for proposals on facility maintenance services.
• Approved a request for proposals for renewal of independent audit services.
• Approved bids on CoursePoint for Nursing Concepts premiere edition subscription for ADN nursing.
• Approved an interlocal agreement with the University of Texas at Austin (Charles A. Dana Center) for services to the Greater Texas Foundation Transfer Project.
• Approved a change order with Imperial Construction to add a 60,000 square foot parking lot for the Emerging Technologies and Workforce Building.
• Received an academics and student services report including an update on Guided Pathways, the Quality Enhancement Plan, CORE (the new student orientation) and the Veterinary Technology program.
• Received a report from Rhonda Swan, CBRE site director, on college grounds and facilities.
In his report, President Farmer:
• Recognized all those who made the 12th annual Taste of Parker County a success.
• Recognized WC rodeo member Sawyer Gilbert for setting a new world recording in breakaway roping with a time of 1.43 seconds and 1.46 seconds for a total of 2.89 on two runs.
• Announced a partnership between WC, the WC Foundation and the Texas Rangers for WC Night at Globe Life Field on Thursday, Sept. 16. More details, including how to purchase tickets, will be announced soon.
• Announced the resignations of Zachary Endy, computer/AV technician; Dr. Ann Mayo, life sciences instructor; Mark Osina, instructor and head men's basketball coach; and Christy Walker, vocational nursing instructor.
• Provided an update on summer and fall semester enrollment numbers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.