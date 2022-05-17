Dr. Philip Mathew, WC’s Bachelor’s Degree in Organizational Leadership program director, provided an economic impact report on the Region V-North Softball Tournament recently hosted at Stuart Field to the Weatherford College Board of Directors during their meeting Thursday afternoon.
Eight teams, including the Coyote softball team, participated in the tournament May 5-8. Over the course of four days, the teams spent more than $47,000 on lodging, food and other travel expenses generating local sales tax revenue. Considering the families and fans that followed the teams, the impact was even higher.
“By hosting the championship tournament, we saw the difference Weatherford College makes as an economic engine in our area,” Mathew said. “The influx in spending, not to mention direct economic benefits such as community and media exposure, increased awareness and enjoyment of the college and community pride in hosting the tournament. All combined have a multiplier effect on local jobs and businesses.”
In his President’s Report, Dr. Tod Allen Farmer:
• Congratulated Dr. Kathryn Garofalo and the vet tech team on guiding the veterinary technology program through the AVMA accreditation process.
• Recognized the Coyote golf and tennis teams for qualifying for NJCAA national tournaments in their first year back in 20 years.
• Recognized WC Honors Program students who recently completed their capstone projects and were awarded honors stoles to be worn at commencement.
• Announced five WC students were recently named West Texas Community College Scholars by West Texas A&M University.
• Announced the resignations of Galen Scott, director of information systems; Ashleigh Thompson, workforce coordinator; Jeff Kahlden, director of Talent Search; Jeff McDonald, instructor and program director of EMS; Julie Miles, associate degree nursing instructor.
• Announced the retirements of Dr. Kathryn Garofalo, instructor and program director of vet tech, and Jo Ellen Wellborn, vocational nursing instructor.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the minutes of the April 5 called, the April 14 regular and the April 25 called board meetings.
• Approved the financial reports ending April 30.
• Received a written academic and students update report.
• Received a written report on the preliminary 2022-23 budget.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.