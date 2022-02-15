During their Thursday meeting, the Weatherford College Board of Trustees received an update on the Bachelor of Applied Science in Organizational Leadership program from Dr. Philip Mathew, program director.
The BAAS launched in the Fall 2021 semester with 15 students, and all returned to continue coursework this spring.
“Without a doubt, these are some of the best students I’ve had a chance to work with,” Mathew said. “They’re smart, they’re enthusiastic and they’re team-oriented.”
The program has welcomed several guest speakers, including a nationally recognized leadership ethics professor for the University of Richmond.
Mathew also announced he is currently working on leadership development workshops for the campus and community, and WC is establishing graduate-level articulations with Texas A&M Commerce and Tarleton State University.
“This partnership will provide qualified graduates, specifically from our BAAS program, a direct pathway into master’s programs at these institutions,” Mathew said. “What I envision for this program and for our students is a future without limits. And I’m grateful to the board for approving this program and continuing to support it.”
Information sessions for those interested in joining the next program cohort are available on Zoom and in person. Find more information on upcoming sessions at www.wc.edu/programs/all-programs/organizational-leadership/howtoapply.php and click on “information session.”
During his report to the board, President Tod Allen Farmer recognized the efforts of the Workforce Education department to secure TRUE and JET grants. The additional funding will allow the college to launch new programs, including drone technology, certified EKG technician, heavy equipment operator, patient care technician, and sterile process and distribution technician.
“These external funds are allowing us to expand our students’ educational opportunities at an unprecedented pace,” Farmer said.
Also in his report, Farmer:
• Recognized former WC rodeo athletes Jordon Briggs and Sawyer Gilbert for their recent world pro rodeo championships.
• Recognized the Coyote baseball team on their fourth in the nation ranking in the JBB pre-season poll.
• Announced the retirement of Lydia Rogers, information technology specialist, and Ralinda Stone, executive director of human resources.
• Provided an enrollment update for the Spring 2022 semester, noting the college’s 1 percent increase and the 16 percent increase at the Wise County campus.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the minutes from the Jan. 13 meeting.
• Approved the financial reports ending Jan. 31.
• Approved the procedures for acceptance of electronic sealed bids and proposals.
• Approved budget amendment No. 1.
• Approved TASB policy update 42.
• Approved a buyboard cooperative contract proposal to replace HVAC units at Coyote Village.
• Approved the disposal of obsolete and surplus items through e-waste recycling and online auction.
• Approved determination of method that provides the best value for procurement of emergency replacement on damaged roof of the gym.
• Received an academics and student services update.
• Received the proposed 2022-23 tuition and fees.
