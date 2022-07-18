The Weatherford College board of trustees Thursday voted to rebid the reroofing project for the Betty Jo Crum Graber Athletic Center.
David Vandecar spoke during an open forum at the beginning of the meeting to speak against the company he works for, Castro Roofing. Vandecar expressed concern about the potential quality of work by the project lead, the potential increase in material costs and the withholding of commissions on the project to drive the bid price down which he believes would result in future litigation.
“This is way out of my element,” Vandecar said about speaking to the board. “I didn’t know what to do. Professionally, I try to always do the right thing for my client, and in this case, Weatherford College I consider my client.”
The administration was ready to recommend approval of the Castro bid before the meeting began.
“I understand the cost side can go up and that it’s typical,” said board member Doug Dowd. “The only question is the quality of work and the timeliness of the completion of the project. If there is any question in our minds about that, I don’t see the harm in looking at this again.”
In his President’s Report, Dr. Tod Allen Farmer:
Congratulated the WC Women’s Rodeo Team on their national championship and the success of Coyote athletics during the past academic year.
Highlighted the new transfer agreement between WC and West Texas A&M University for WC’s bachelor’s degree in organizational leadership graduates.
Congratulated Tonya Piehl and the entire respiratory care program on their President’s Award for Excellence in Credentialing Success from the Commission on Accreditation for Respiratory Care. This is the highest national award that a respiratory care program can receive.
Announced the resignations of Marlene Weir-Ruppert, associate degree nursing instructor; Ashlee Rather, student support services counselor; Payne Andrus, assistant men’s basketball coach; Bill Palmer, associate degree nursing instructor; and Alex Leatu, head tennis coach.
Provided an enrollment update. Summer enrollment increased slightly from 1,744 students last year to 1,761 this year. Year-to-date fall enrollment is 2,675, a 15 percent increase. Enrollment at the WC Wise County campus, year-to-date, is 243 students compared to 140 last year, a 73.5 percent increase.
In other business, the board:
• Approved the minutes from the June 9 board meeting.
• Approved the financial reports ending June 30.
• Approved a request to donate equipment to the Weatherford Fire Department from the WC Fire Academy.
• Approved a resolution to authorize a master intergovernmental cooperative purchasing agreement with Sourcewell.
• Approved the renewal of intercollegiate athletic insurance with Dissinger Reed, LLC.
• Approved the renewal of independent audit services with Snow Garrett Williams.
• Approved the ratification of an emergency purchase for cybersecurity incident response consulting services.
• Approved a contract for enhanced cybersecurity monitoring services.
• Approved the renewal of the Canvas learning management system.
• Approved TASB policy update No. 43.
• Approved TASB policy updates to reflect title changes.
• Approved authorization for administration to proceed with a proposal for a new Associate of Applied Science Degree in automotive technology to the Texas Higher Education Coordinator Board the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools.
• Received a written academics and student services update including information on a WC partnership with Odessa College to explore offering more eight-week courses.
• Received a proposed 2022-23 budget update.
• Received a report on the industrial maintenance and automation technology program from program director Dr. Bill Alexander.
Following an executive session, the board approved a change in policy to waive all WC course fees for full-time and part-time employees, board members, and their dependents. Previously, the policy only provided for the waiver of tuition and only some fees.
