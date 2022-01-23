Continuing the tradition of recognizing outstanding former students, Weatherford College is seeking nominations for its 2022 Alumnus of the Year and Distinguished Alumnus awards.
WC will honor one Alumnus of the Year and up to two Distinguished Alumni Award winners at the college’s annual Alumni Awards event. This year’s awards ceremony and luncheon will take place Friday, April 8, in the third-floor community room of the new Emerging Technologies and Workforce Building.
Nominees will be evaluated on contributions to society, performance in their field of expertise, loyalty to Weatherford College and other factors. A committee made up of former award winners, representatives from WC employee groups, leaders from the Alumni Association, board members and others will meet to select this year’s honorees.
The deadline to submit nominations is Friday, Feb. 18, in the Institutional Advancement Office.
The Alumnus of the Year Award was established in 1967, and the Distinguished Alumni Award began in 1994.
Nomination forms and a list of previous winners are located at www.wc.edu/about/alumni/alumni-awards.php. For more information, contact Madi Mayfield in the Institutional Advancement Office at mmayfield@wc. edu or 817-598-8924.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.