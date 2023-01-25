Weatherford College alumni have become statewide and national leaders in government, education, science, the arts, sports and a variety of areas. The college is continuing its tradition of recognizing these impressive individuals with its annual Alumni Awards.
The college is accepting nominations for the Alumnus of the Year and Distinguished Alumni awards with a submission deadline of Friday, Feb. 17. Guidelines and a nomination form are posted on the college's website, wc. edu.
Awardees will be recognized at the annual Alumni Awards Luncheon on Friday,April 14.
The Alumnus/Alumna of the Year Award is given annually to an individual whose life and career are a positive reflection upon their alma mater. Ideal characteristics may include but are not limited to sustained community service, excellence in their field, leadership in their community and loyalty to Weatherford College.
Distinguished Alumni Award honorees are individuals who have achieved excellence in their professions and/or in service to their communities over a sustained period of time.
With any alumni award nominee, WC must have been a significant part of the nominee's educational experience.
To nominate an individual, go to wc . edu , click on "About," "Alumni," and then "Alumni Awards."
