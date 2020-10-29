WC choir presents socially-distanced fall concert

Weatherford College choir students will present their concert "Safe Singing Solution" at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 10, in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
An announcement this past May from medical specialists and scientists that there was no safe way for singers to rehearse together or a spacing solution to eliminate risk sent shockwaves through the choral world, said choir director Rob Laney.
"Sharing songs while not sharing germs is a new challenge this year," Laney said. "To keep students safe, the Weatherford College choir is re-imagining the vocal ensemble art form. We are now stacking our harmonies with technology.
"Using our new BOSS RC 505 Loop Station, a melody is recorded and played back while the next voice is added. Students continue to over-dub their parts one at a time. This way we can continue to harmonize with each other while minimizing contact."
The public can view the choir's recent rehearsal at https://youtu.be/iWrrBge63mw and then attend a socially-distanced in-person demonstration of this new method of choral singing on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
"Weatherford College is a place for facing challenges with innovation," Laney said. "We welcome the public for a socially distanced in-person demonstration of our new and temporary method of choral singing."
