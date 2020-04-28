Weatherford College administrators are considering their options to replace the current program director of the radiology technology department.
The current director Barbara Morrison is retiring at the end of the semester, WC Vice President of Institutional Advancement Brent Baker said. Morrison earned her Master of Science degree from the University of Texas at Tyler, and she has taught at Kilgore College, UT Health Science Center at Tyler and Northeast Texas Community College. She started working at WC in 2011.
At this time, the college does not have a replacement with the needed credentials to run the radiology technology program, Baker said. The administration is considering having one person oversee both the radiology and sonography programs under the umbrella of imaging. This move would not substantially change either program. Currently, there are 41 students who are in radiology and 46 students in sonography and echocardiography.
“One area in which we could potentially reduce program costs is in the management of these programs,” Vice President of Instruction and Student Affairs Mike Endy said. “With the current director retiring, we considered consolidation of these two programs into a single department to reduce the number of full-time positions. We would consolidate management loads and responsibilities while retaining the majority of the teaching hours in each department.”
Baker said when faculty or staff members resign or retire, administrators consider the college’s overall needs when deciding to re-fill positions.
“Health science programs are very important to the community and the college, but they can also be relatively expensive with required equipment and other costs,” Baker said. “Plus, enrollments can be limited due to the availability of clinical sites in the area. For these reasons, we are careful about decisions regarding labor costs.”
The replacement process doesn’t have a specific timeline and could be affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, Baker said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.