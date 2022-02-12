Following official count day numbers at Weatherford College, administrators are excited to announce a 16 percent increase in enrollment at the Wise County campus for the Spring 2022 semester compared with Spring 2021.
WC Wise County officially has an enrollment of 381 students, up from 329 last spring.
This figure does not include dual credit students in Wise County high schools earning college credit from WC.
"We are optimistic that enrollment will only continue to increase during the upcoming academic year," said Kristin McLaughlin, executive dean of WC Wise County. "We are excited that there will be an Associate Degree Nursing evening/weekend cohort at WCWC beginning in Fall 2022. We are planning a more robust recruiting schedule, exploring different course offerings and expanding the hours and days that we will offer courses."
The Weatherford campus is up 7 percent, and overall enrollment for the college is up 1 percent, a gain from 4,856 students in Spring 2021 to 4,908 in Spring 2022, which goes against the state trend.
According to data from the Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board, statewide higher education enrollment is down 4.2 percent due to declining two-year college enrollment during the COVID pandemic.
Texas community colleges have lost about 800,000 students while public university enrollment has increased 1.7 percent since 2019. And, for the first time since the 1990s, state universities have a higher total enrollment than public two-year colleges.
Enrollment forecasts compiled by the THECB show enrollment at community colleges will recover over the next five years and continue to increase student headcounts.
