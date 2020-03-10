WC fine arts presents chamber music ensemble performance

The Weatherford College Fine Arts Department will host a chamber music ensemble concert featuring WC master pianist Dr. Hyeyoung Song at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Alkek Fine Arts Center.
Song is joined by Swang Lin, Ke Mai, Amy Faires and Molly Baer, all on violin, and Bill Clay on the double bass.
The program will feature works by LeClaire, Moszkowski, Bach, Shostakovish and Piazzolla.
Song is a master pianist and first prize winner of the Janice K. Hodges Piano competition. She has performed across the United States, Europe and Asia and is noted for her warm tone, tireless energy and musical temperament.
Lin began his study of the violin at age 6. His performances have taken him across the United States, Europe and his native country, Taiwan. His is currently the associate concertmaster for the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra.
Ke Mai, originally from China, began his violin study at age 4 under his father’s influence. He joined the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra in 2018 and is a former member of the Dallas Opera Orchestra and the Des Moines Metro Opera. He plays a rare fine violin made by Carl Becker in 1919.
Faires, a native of Corpus Christi, is a member of the Dallas Opera Orchestra and performs regularly with the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra and the Gyros String Quartet. In addition to classical performances, Faires has worked with Diana Ross, Ray Charles, Harry Connick, Jr., and Peter Gabriel.
Baer, originally from Baltimore, joined the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra in 2012. In addition to performing, she teaches private violin lessons and coaches young chamber musicians for the Fort Worth Youth Orchestra and the Chamber Music Invitational in Glen Rock, Pennsylvania.
Clay has held the position of principal double bass of the Fort Worth Symphony Orchestra since 1995. Before coming to North Texas, he was principal bass of la Orquesta Sinfonica de Castilla y Leon in Spain and was a charter member of the New World Symphony. He performs on a double bass made between 1790 and 1810 by Pietro Cateni of Italy.
Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is free.
