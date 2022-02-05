WC Foundation announces Bob Kingsley Scholarship fund

To honor the legacy of legendary broadcaster Bob Kingsley, the Weatherford College Foundation is working to establish a scholarship fund in his name to benefit WC students. The Bob Kingsley Scholarship will be earmarked for students in WC’s new Mass Communication and Audio Engineering programs.
Kingsley was a National Radio Hall of Fame inductee who recorded the two most popular syndicated country music shows in the nation at his Bluestem Studios in Weatherford. Following his passing in 2019, WC acquired the facility the following year thanks to a generous donation/purchase agreement with his wife, Nan, where most of the building was donated by the Kingsley estate.
“The Kingsleys always had a heart for others, and Nan has continued that good work,” said Bob Glenn, WC Foundation president. “We want Bob’s legacy to continue in our permanent scholarship endowment program in helping students find their voice in these new programs.”
Friends, fans and admirers of Bob Kingsley can make gifts of any amount to the fund. 100 percent of the proceeds will go to the scholarship fund, and all gifts are tax-deductible.
Gifts can be made online at www.wc.edu , click on “gifts” and indicate Bob Kingsley in the “tribute” field (direct link: https://app.etapestry.com/hosted/WeatherfordCollege/OnlineDonation.html ). Or, checks may be mailed to the WC Foundation, 225 College Park Drive, Weatherford, TX 76086.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.