A record number of privately-funded scholarships have been awarded for the 2020-21 academic year by the Weatherford College Foundation, surpassing the previous year by more than 15 percent.
So far, $336,000 has been awarded with more remaining to be distributed. During the previous academic year, the foundation allocated $290,500 in scholarships to WC students.
“Despite a most challenging year with the COVID-19 interruptions, our foundation donors stepped up to the plate and again provided the necessary resources to assist many, many students,” said Bob Glenn, WC Foundation president. “I am so grateful to those donors who are willing to share as we continue to indeed change lives through educational opportunities.”
The increase in scholarship allocations comes on the heels of the foundation crossing the $10 million mark in total net assets for the first time in late 2019.
Established in 1978, the WC Foundation exists to raise funds to benefit the college and its students.
