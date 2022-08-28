WC Foundation gives more than $600,000 in scholarships

With fall classes now under way at Weatherford College, many more students are receiving private financial support thanks to a record-shattering year from the Weatherford College Foundation.
As of Aug. 25, the foundation has so far offered $604,017 in scholarships for the 2022-23 academic year, a 55.7 percent increase from the record $387,000 awarded in 2021-22.
“We are very grateful for all of our donors who generously give in order to make a difference in so many of our students’ lives,” said Brent Gough, WC Foundation president. “More and more people are seeing the need and getting on board, and this is the reason for the increase in giving and in scholarships awarded.”
Recipients include more than 300 students with an average award of $1,904 each. 38 percent of the recipients said they were the first person in their immediate family to attend college.
The foundation has awarded $1.3 million in scholarships since 2020, $2.2 million since 2017 and $4.1 million since 2005.
For information on contributing to WC Foundation scholarships, contact Brent Baker at bbaker@wc.edu or 817-598-6275.
