WC Foundation honors Bruce and Laura Wiggs with Hartnett Award

The Weatherford College Foundation has recognized Bruce and Laura Wiggs for decades of advocacy and support with the 2022 Carlos Hartnett Award.
Named after the college’s first development officer, the award recognizes those who “encourage others, by word and by example, to give from their abundance for the benefit of Weatherford College.”
“Bruce and Laura are a special part of Weatherford College and the foundation,” said Brent Gough, WC Foundation president. “We are so appreciative of their efforts and dedication. The students of Weatherford College will benefit for years to come because of their generosity.”
Bruce Wiggs is a 1955 graduate of WC. Laura retired as a WC instructor and spent 16 years on the WC Foundation Board, taking an active role in raising funds for scholarships and other student support.
In addition to establishing the Richard “Mac” Wiggs Scholarship Endowment years ago, the couple was instrumental in a $1 million gift from the Wiggs Family Foundation to support the newly-named Alesia Armstrong Wiggs School of Nursing.
“Bruce and Laura Wiggs are pillars of the Weatherford College community,” said WC President Tod Allen Farmer. “Their decades long commitment to our noble institution has changed countless lives. This award is an appropriate recognition of the lifelong positive impact they have made on Weatherford College.”
The foundation has given the Hartnett Award only 15 times in its history. Previous awardees are Jack Borden, Dr. Jim Boyd, Jean Bryan, Marjorie Kimbrough Dome, Dorothy Doss, Jerry Durant, Roy Eaton, Bob Glenn, Roy Joe Grogan, I.B. Hand, Eddie Kidd, Mark Littleton, Joe Tison and Dr. Mike White.
