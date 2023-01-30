WC Foundation names endowment program in honor of Bob Glenn

The Weatherford College Foundation Board of Directors voted Thursday to name WC’s permanent scholarship endowment program in honor of the late Bob Glenn.
The Bob Glenn Endowment Program will continue to give donors the opportunity to leave a legacy by funding student scholarships in perpetuity.
Glenn, who died in 2022, would have been 81 on Jan. 28.
“Bob poured his heart and soul into helping this community, and especially Weatherford College,” said WC Foundation President Brent Gough. “We just wanted to show Bob’s family how much we appreciated him.”
Glenn, a decorated WC alumnus, was president of the foundation from 2014 until shortly before his passing. In a nearly three-year span after retiring from banking, Glenn worked as a volunteer to raise more than $600,000 for WC’s scholarship endowment.
“There is no one more deserving of this honor,” said Weatherford College President Tod Allen Farmer. “I never met a man who gave more and took less than Mr. Bob Glenn.”
In the Bob Glenn Endowment Program, donors may continue to fund new scholarship endowments that will exist in their names or the names of their loved ones. The foundation currently has more than 200 named endowed scholarships.
For more information on the program or other aspects of the foundation, contact Executive Director Brent Baker at bbaker@wc.edu or 817-598-6275.
