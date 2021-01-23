Jocelyn Trejo is a prime example of how Weatherford College students can write their own history.
Literally.
Trejo, who graduated the WC Police Academy in 2018, is one of the few female deputy sheriffs in the history of Johnson County.
“Since I was little I’ve always said I wanted to be a police officer,” Trejo said. “When I was in fifth grade I actually won my D.A.R.E speech contest, and in my speech I told my classmates I was going to become an officer. I always wanted to help my community and make a difference, and what better way than to serve and protect?”
Trejo started her WC career on the Granbury campus in 2013 and graduated in the spring of 2016. Two years later she was a graduate of the police academy. She also attended Tarleton State University after earning her associate’s degree from WC in criminal justice with a Basic Peace Officer certificate.
This summer, she answered the call of history when she became a Johnson County deputy sheriff.
Trejo had worked in Hood County courts for seven years before she started working as a sheriff’s deputy. For the first three years she worked for the Hood County Attorney’s Office as a student clerk, and the next four years as a deputy clerk in the Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace office.
Trejo also takes great pride as the first person in her family to graduate college.
As more women are taking leadership roles in law enforcement, Trejo is happy to take her place in that group, setting an example for other female leaders, she said.
“I’ve always been more of a leader then a follower, and throughout the years I have had strong women teach me I can do anything if I’m committed,” she said. “There are a couple of women in my department that are ranking up and detectives, I look up to them. It makes me excited for my career.”
And she credits her time at WC as going a long way in helping her advance in her career.
“My criminal justice classes I took and as well joining the WC Police Academy, learning about different types of training, case law, and Texas law,” she cited as significant parts of her getting to where she is today.
And her favorite memory of her time at WC?
“I have so many memories in WC, but of course my favorite memories all come from being in the WC Police Academy,” she said. “All the instructors and my fellow classmates made my experience in WC memorable.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.