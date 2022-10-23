Weatherford College’s Phi Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has received a $1,000 Honors in Action Grant for their 2022 Honors in Action project.
The chapter is using this grant to enhance recycling on campus through a trash art contest. The contest’s goal is for participants to use creativity and teamwork to increase campus recycling using the theme of “Play it Forward.”
“Play has the ability to evoke memories that challenge, inspire, traumatize and heal. It is a harbinger of epiphanies, inventions and innovations,” said PTK club advisor Lauren Tidwell. “Taking time to stop and play can counteract the fast-moving nature of contemporary life and inspire behavior change. We look forward to seeing our students, faculty, and staff showcase their talents while communicating an important message.”
Through the Honors in Action grant, the chapter can award WC bookstore gift certificates to all contest participants. The first- and second-place winners in the literature, 2D and 3D categories will receive gift certificates in the amount of $100 and $50, respectively. All other contest participants will receive a $10 gift certificate.
The contest is open to all students, faculty and staff. Submissions are due by Tuesday, Nov. 1, with winners to be announced at the fall induction ceremony on Sunday, Nov. 13. Email ltidwell@wc.edu for more information.
“We so appreciate your willingness to go above and beyond with your Phi Theta Kappa engagement to apply for the grant and are proud of the work you do at your college and in your community with your participation in a robust Honors in Action project,” said Susan Edwards, associate vice president of honors programming and undergraduate research with Phi Theta Kappa. “We can’t wait to hear and read about your Honors in Action adventures as you move forward.”
