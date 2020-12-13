Weatherford College celebrated its valued faculty and staff at the annual Employee Awards Dinner Friday, Dec. 4.
Dr. Diane Ainsworth won the 2020 Faculty Member of the Year Award. The respected professor has taught English at WC for 15 years.
“Dr. Ainsworth is known for ‘continually doing new things to meet the needs of her students, including going above and beyond in giving time-consuming feedback,’” said Dr. Scott Tarnowieckyi. After listing several of Ainsworth’s committee and task force activities, he added, “clearly she is deserving of this recognition.”
Adam Finley won the 2020 Staff Member of the Year Award. Finley is the executive dean of student services and is in his 17th year at the institution.
“In the last year, as with all of us, he’s been met with many challenges … he rises to the occasion and never complains,” said Kay Landrum, the 2019 honoree, in her introduction of Finley. “He is kind, respectful, approachable and generally unflappable … At the end of the day, he is a good man and a devoted family person.”
Ainsworth and Finley each won $2,000 from the privately-funded Gayle and Wanda Grant Award of Excellence Program in the WC Foundation.
“On the Rise” awards were given to individuals who have been employed for fewer than five years and have shown exceptional service. Melissa Whiteman, administrative assistant in the Office of Student Services, earned the Staff Member On the Rise Award. Staci Tyler, a faculty member in the Education Department, earned the Faculty Member On the Rise Award.
Continuing the tradition of gifting a non-profit with items collected from employees, President Tod Allen Farmer presented a truckload of canned goods to Staci Markwardt, the CEO of Parker County Center of Hope.
The following employees were recognized for their years of service to the college with gifts from the WC Foundation:
45 years: Duane Durrett.
40 years: Kathy Boswell and Dr. Andra Cantrell.
30 years: Rhonda Torres.
25 years: Lou Ann Baker and Grace Rothrock.
20 years: Don Jacobs, Jim Mellott, Lydia Rogers, Josh Sterling and Adrianne Treinies.
15 years: Dr. Diane Ainsworth, Carolyn Boggs, Johnny Emmons, Anita Garcia, Beverly Gibbs, Lori Gouge, Dr. Sarah Lock, Dr. Linda Robinson, Steve Rothrock and Ken Smith.
10 years: David Anderson, Donna K. Cox, John Dougherty, Dr. Catherine Johnson, Chris Nelson, Dr. Tola Plusnick, Dr. Stock Tarnowieckyi and James Wood.
5 years: James Brownlee, Samantha Calixtro, Leslia DeVito, Don Feare, Susan Lamb, Dr. Ann Mayo, Maria Mendoza, Katina Middleton, Dr. Julie Miles, Kathleen Renken, Stacy Rhodes and Chad Wylie.
The dinner was held at The Springs Event Venue south of Weatherford. The event was limited to less than 50 percent room occupancy with masks and other COVID-19 safety measures.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.