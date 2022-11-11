WEATHERFORD — When his twin boys were younger, Tim Goski said he didn’t have much hope for their generation. But that changed with the 9/11 attacks.
“After 9/11, they really answered the bell and came to fight,” Goski said, speaking to a crowd gathered at the Kramer Flag Plaza on the campus of Weatherford College to pay tribute to veterans Thursday.
Goski’s niece was working in the twin towers when they were hit. The very next day, his son Chris joined the Marine Corps.
“His brother [Mike] had to wait another nine months to lose some weight,” Goski said. “He wanted to join the Marines, but by then Chris told him, ‘Don’t come to the Marine Corps, we don’t get anything. Go to the Army, they get everything!’”
Chris went on to do six combat tours in Iraq and Afghanistan as part of Special Operations, while Mike served two combat year-long tours with the 10th Mountain Division, then three or four tours as part of Special Forces.
“When Chris got back from his last time, he volunteered to go back for another tour with a commando unit — they had a 66-percent combat casualty rate,” Goski said, “but they said no, and rightfully so, because he was pretty banged up.”
Mike got out of the Army and joined the National Guard Reserves in 2016. He volunteered to go back to Iraq for his sixth tour, but before he could, he found out his brother had committed suicide.
“[Chris] was on his computer one night... police found 15 videos of ceremonies of his buddies that he lost over the years, and he took his own life that night,” Goski said. “There was no quit in him — he wanted to keep fighting and stay in the fight.”
Tragically, Goski lost Mike four years later as a result of a drug overdose. Thursday’s ceremony at the college was the first he’s attended since their deaths.
“I tell their story a lot, as much as I can, and I honor the veterans because I’ve seen what you’ve gone through, I saw what my parents went through ... I see what Gold Star Families go through,” he said. “The only thing that’s caused my wife and I to survive is the Lord Jesus Christ.
“I could’ve gone away very easily, but God saved us and helped us through these tough times, and for a reason — to help other veterans that we know.”
The Saginaw resident said he still keeps in touch with a lot of veterans who served with his sons, seeing the good times and the tough times. He’s also a member of the Gold Star Families, an organization supporting families of a fallen service member who died while serving in a time of conflict.
Like Goski, whose father and father-in-law also served in the military, Thursday’s emcee Lauren Tidwell, a WC biology professor, came from a family lineage of military service.
WC President Tod Allen Farmer introduced her while highlighting her own status as a veteran — seven years of active duty in the U.S. Army, enlistment in a psychological operations group jumping out of airplanes and leading soldiers, and time spent with a special forces group managing 24 radio stations throughout Afghanistan while assisting with health education efforts throughout various villages. Her final assignment was service as a drill sergeant instructor training civilians how to become soldiers.
“I am the daughter of a veteran, a wife of a veteran and I, myself, am a veteran,” she said. “We celebrate our veterans of the past, present and future, and humbly remember those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice.”
She recognized veterans in attendance, including special guest Leo Roberson, an Army veteran who served in the Korean War, and members of the Parker County Gold Star Families.
