Students from area high schools converged on the Weatherford College campus Friday, Feb. 5, for the 19th annual Coyote Area Math Championship to compete in precalculus and calculus competitions via written tests.
Normally attended by more than a dozen schools, this year’s event was smaller due to COVID-19 restriction facings many schools. Weatherford, Peaster, Mineral Wells and Alvord high schools participated along with Trinity Christian Academy.
“In the 19 years of hosting the competition, the contest has never been cancelled,” said Shirley Brown, WC math department chair. “It was delayed two weeks one year because of icy roads. We have had to deal with rainstorms, flooded parking lots, falling snow, a gas leak on campus, freezing temperatures and other disruptions over the 19 years. Now we can add COVID to the list.”
Event organizers plan to rename the contest next year in honor of Pat Cook, retired math department chair who began the contest and recently passed away.
Winners of the 2021 Coyote Area Math Championship are:
Team Results
Calculus
First place: Trinity Christian Academy — Emma Bayles, Colton Bevering, Jack Sims, Reese Carlson
Second place: Weatherford High School — Michaela Bosco, Jaycob Craft, Aly Ligon, Mady Wolfsen
Third place: Mineral Wells High School — Caleb Clark, Madison Robinson, Tjorve Schaur
Precalculus
First place: Trinity Christian Academy - Paige Bull, Charlotte Floyd, Stephen Lipsky, Katherine White
Second place: Weatherford High School - Diana Antonio, Matthew Bednarz, Morgan Peterson, Cheyenne Pinkerton
Third place: Mineral Wells High School - Vanessa Garcia, Carson Huseman, Emily Myrick, Celeste Santibanez
Individual Results
Calculus
First place: Emma Bayles - Trinity Christian Academy
Second place: Reexe Carlson - Trinity Christian Academy
Third place: Colton Bevering - Trinity Christian Academy
Fourth place: Jack Sims - Trinity Christian Academy
Fifth place: Caleb Clark - Mineral Wells High School
Pre-Calculus
First place: Katherine White - Trinity Christian Academy
Second place: Charlotte Floyd - Trinity Christian Academy
Third place: Timothy Carzine - Mineral Wells High School
Fourth place: Carson Huseman - Mineral Wells High School
Fifth place: Tucker Abbott - Alvord High School
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.