WC improves on third day of golf nationals

The Weatherford College golf team had their best round so far on the third day of the NJCAA National Division I Tournament Thursday in Odessa. The Coyotes shot 292 as a team compared to 308 in the first round and 303 in the second.
Logan Moore shot 2-under 70 on the day, carding two birdies on the front nine and three on the back. Moore was tied for 34th at the end of the day.
Gatlin Goad had his best day of the tourney so far, shooting 1-over 73. Goad had four birdies on the back nine, including three in a row on holes 14, 15 and 16, all par 4ï¿½s.
Chris Choi was even par Thursday, carding four red numbers, three on the front nine.
WC held the No. 17 spot going into Fridayï¿½s final round at Odessa Country Club.
