Weatherford College has begun Spring 2021 semester registration for new students along with currently-enrolled students. The new semester begins Jan. 11.
WC is continuing to offer face-to-face options along with an expanded menu of online and hybrid courses for the spring. Extensive COVID-19 safety measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.
"Many students prefer face-to-face classes, so the college has worked hard to make sure that our students and faculty remain safe while maintaining the traditional experience," said Adam Finley, executive dean of student services. "Through blended classes in the fall, we have prevented sections from exceeding 50 percent occupancy of classrooms, along with social distancing and the wearing of masks. We are instituting similar capacity measures for the spring, working within the guidelines of the Governor's Office and local authorities."
The college is also rolling out a new daily class schedule for the spring and beyond. Class options now include morning classes from 7:30 to 8:45 a.m., 9:00 to 10:15 a.m. and 10:30 to 11:45 a.m. The Activity Period is returning, now from 11:45 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., and afternoon classes will run from 1:00 to 2:15 p.m., 2:30 to 3:45 p.m. and 4:00 to 5:15 p.m. Evening classes will be 6:30 to 7:45 p.m. and 8:00 to 9:15 p.m.
"We re-worked our class schedule to reinstitute the Activity Period, allowing student clubs and organizations a time to meet and other extracurricular programs to develop," Finley said. "Students who are more connected outside of the classroom perform better academically. This change has had positive reviews so far."
Finley encouraged students to schedule an advising appointment by going to www.wc.edu/registration. Walk-ins are also welcome in the Student Services Office.
