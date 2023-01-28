Place 4 on the Weatherford College board of trustees will be at least a two-way race after incumbent Doug Dowd filed for reelection Monday.
Dowd has served on the board since May of 2021, when he was appointed following the resignation of Dave Cowley.
“I believe that an effective college board member must advocate for the interests of all community stakeholders, including students, faculty/staff and each tax paying citizen,” Dowd said. “It is possible to find a healthy balance between all three so that no one group suffers at the expense of the others. Effective board governance involves collaboration and working together to solve problems.
“Although we may not always agree, we can find common ground that will continue to meet the needs of a growing student body, while still offering an affordable, quality education.”
Dowd was born in Fort Worth and grew up in Weatherford, graduating from WHS in 1998. A sixth generation Parker County resident who has served in various leadership roles in the community himself, Dowd’s family members have owned and operated businesses in the community over the last 150 years. His third great grandfather, David Switzer, was the founder and first president of Weatherford College.
He and his wife, Kristy, the executive director of human resources and a former principal in Weatherford ISD, have three children, all of whom attend WISD schools.
“More than ever, Weatherford College needs level-headed board members who understand the nuances of higher education and the challenges of a rapidly growing community and can make sensible decisions when faced with adversity,” Dowd said.
Dowd is being challenged by Scott Butler, a WC graduate and Marine vet.
The filing deadline for the special election, which will be held May 6, is March 6.
Two other seats will be on the May ballot, including Place 6, currently held by George Bailey, who filed for reelection last week.
Bailey was appointed to the board in June, replacing Sue Coody following her resignation. Bailey, a Parker County resident of 37 years, served on the Weatherford ISD board of trustees for six years in the 1990s and was a member of the Texas Education Service Center Region 11 board for the past 26 years representing Parker and Palo Pinto counties before resigning to fulfil his duties on the WC board.
Place 7 is occupied by Lela Morris, a 34-year WC employee prior to her retirement in 2016. She has filed for reelection.
The filing deadline for Places 6 and 7 is Feb. 17.
