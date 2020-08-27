Weatherford College is investigating an allegation regarding political comments made by a faculty member teaching dual credit at Weatherford High School.
Weatherford College Vice President of Institutional Advancement Brent Baker said the college is working with the school district to perform an investigation.
"That process could include interviewing students and the faculty member as well as a review of any documents related to the alleged incident," Baker said. "The investigation would result in findings and recommendations to the college president. The instructor in question will not teach dual credit courses until the investigation is complete and appropriate actions are taken."
Weatherford ISD Superintendent Beau Rees said the district is working collaboratively with the college to investigate the alleged discussion that took place in a dual credit government class.
"However, we do not employ the faculty member and are not responsible for redirecting or disciplining that individual."
According to a statement published on WC's Facebook page Wednesday, "The aim of college-level coursework is to teach the material toward measurable learning outcomes, not to espouse any particular political viewpoint. Our Employee Procedures Manual states that 'we will not engage in conduct that denigrates or shows hostility toward any individual…that creates an intimidating, hostile, or offensive academic environment.
"We are appreciative of our longstanding relationship with our dual credit partners and look forward to years of continued partnership."
WC has partnerships with many area schools including Aledo, Azle, Brock, Mineral Wells, Paradise, Poolville, Springtown, Trinity Christian Academy, Victory Christian Academy, Weatherford Christian School and Weatherford ISD.
Baker said due to the ongoing investigation and privacy considerations, it is not their practice to comment on prior complaints or address any comments that may have been made.
"We cannot comment on any specific allegations as they are being investigated, but we hold all of our faculty to high standards, and any issues brought forward by our dual credit partners are taken seriously and addressed as quickly as possible in the spirit of fairness to all parties," Baker said.
