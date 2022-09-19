Weatherford College’s Bachelor’s of Applied Technology in Medical and Health Services Management Degree program has joined the ranks of top Texas universities with a membership in the Association of University Programs in Health Administration.
AUPHA is a global network of colleges, universities, faculty, individuals and organizations dedicated to improving health by promoting excellence in health management education. Joining the organization is an important boon to WC’s newest bachelor’s degree and students in the program.
“WC is the first and only community college to join AUPHA which has traditionally been reserved for four-year universities,” said Dr. Stephen Duarte, Medical and Health Services Management program director.
The college will be eligible for certification from AUPHA in 2025. This membership and future certification show that WC is committed to providing an education that meets a higher national standard, Duarte said.
“The two-year long certification process will confirm our pursuits,” he said. “This puts us in the company of undergraduate programs such as Texas Southern University, Texas State and graduate programs like Army-Baylor University, Baylor, Texas A&M and most Texas university programs.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.