Weatherford College reached another key milestone Tuesday toward full implementation of its Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing program. A visiting committee from the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges completed an extensive review of the program, and the program was found to be in full compliance with all standards with no follow-up report required. The committee will recommend the level change to offer the degree and the implementation of the BSN will go to the full SACSCOC Board for final approval.
"I am extremely proud of our people," Weatherford College President Tod Allen Farmer said. "A tremendous amount of hard work went into the planning, implementation and various approval and accreditation stages. The formal transition from a two-year degree granting college to a four-year degree granting college is truly a historical event for our noble institution."
WC's program began in August as the first fully-online BSN offered by a Texas community college.
"In addition to reviewing the BSN program, the committee completed an extensive review of the institution as a whole, as this is our first bachelor's degree," said Dr. Arleen Atkins, WC dean of institutional effectiveness. "They reviewed numerous documents and records and interviewed several administrators and faculty. The positive result is indicative of the high quality of the BSN program and the overall standards the college follows in day-to-day operations."
Atkins said the committee's recommendation for approval will go before the full SACSCOC Board in June of 2021.
