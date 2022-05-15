WC named All-Steinway Spirio Institution

Thanks to supporters of the fine arts, Weatherford College is now an All-Steinway Spirio Institution, and the first community college ever to claim the title.
WC first attained the status of All-Steinway in 2019 with the purchase of 10 Steinway & Sons pianos through the efforts of a Weatherford College Foundation fundraising campaign. With the purchase of an 11th piano through the foundation’s Marjorie Alkek Fund, the college now claims three Spirio | r grand pianos in the collection elevating WC’s Steinway status.
“Weatherford College has demonstrated a pledge to distinction and an unparalleled educational experience by providing their students with Steinway & Sons pianos,” said Bryan Elmore, director of institutional sales and services with Steinway. “These pianos inspire students to realize their artistic talents and best prepare them to compete at the highest level in the professional world.”
Steinway’s Spirio | r technology creates a high-resolution player piano capable of live performance capture, playback, and livestreaming with in-sync video and audio from one Spirio piano to another or many worldwide.
WC is currently providing live music performances by students and instructors to the Texas Health Arlington Hospital’s Spirio-equipped piano.
“We are also working with the Arlington and Fort Worth ISDs to provide teaching and concerts remotely — and live,” said Duane Durrett, WC’s dean of fine arts. “These are opportunities to reach out to students we may otherwise not be able to reach through recruiting efforts.”
While there are 17 institutions in Texas that own Steinway & Sons Spirio | r pianos, WC is the first public community college in America to become an All-Steinway Spirio Institution.
“I am thrilled that WC is one of the first institutions in the country to offer Spirio technology,” said WC master pianist Dr. Hyeyoung Song. “Spirio technology gives our instructors and students the ability to record and listen to their music lessons and performances as never before. Our musicians can now advance their artistry by removing any bad habits that detract from excellence. The ability to hear, compare and study their music will help them develop the necessary confidence needed for professional-caliber performances.
“And I am excited that Spirio technology will enable us to experience wider musical adventures such as various concerts, music engineering and business, and community service.”
