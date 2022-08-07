WC names new AVP of student services

Weatherford College President Tod Allen Farmer has named Dr. Scott Tarnowieckyi the college’s new assistant vice president of student services.
Tarnowieckyi has spent 12 years at the college as a professor of history and eight years as chair of the social sciences department. In 2018 he founded the Weatherford College Interdisciplinary Conference and has administered the event on an annual basis. He also founded and organized the Kent Miller/Quinton Reeves Lecture Series and serves as chair of the Inclusive Access Task Force, overseeing a project to make textbooks more affordable for students.
“Dr. Tarnowieckyi was the unanimous choice of the hiring committee,” Farmer said. “Dr. ‘T’ has demonstrated his leadership abilities through his work with the WC Interdisciplinary Conference and his leadership as a department chair. Under his leadership, we will now be able to do an even better job of serving our students.”
Tarnowieckyi has also served as a visiting professor and instructor at institutions such as Texas A&M University, the University of Arkansas, Arkansas Tech University and Missouri Southern State University. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Secondary Education from MSSU, a Master of Arts in History from Pittsburg State University and a Doctorate of Philosophy in History from the University of Arkansas. He was also the 2019 WC Faculty Member of the Year.
Tarnowieckyi will report directly to the president and will serve on the Executive Cabinet.
As the Student Services Division welcomes a new leader, Farmer said he is appreciative of the team’s efforts over the past several years.
“Under the leadership of Executive Dean Adam Finley, student services enhanced and expanded student orientations, improved student information systems, and expanded student life opportunities. Collectively, the student services team has been lean and mean, yet has worked very hard for a very long time. I am extremely pleased that we are now in a position to refill vacated positions and grow student services into a stand-alone division.”
Finley will now serve as executive dean of enrollment management and registrar. Tarnowieckyi began his new position Aug. 1.
